FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.44%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.