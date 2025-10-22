Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,012 ($40.27) and last traded at GBX 3,068 ($41.02). Approximately 790,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,153,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,398 ($45.43).

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,200 to GBX 4,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,650.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,894.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,444.89.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

