Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 362.20 ($4.84). Approximately 3,985,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,198,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 to GBX 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.86.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.