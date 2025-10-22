Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 2,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

