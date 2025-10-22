Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 121.2% in September

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,500 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Investcorp Credit Management BDC presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

