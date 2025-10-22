Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 117.4% in September

Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDEIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Redeia Corporacion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Redeia Corporacion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDEIY

Redeia Corporacion Price Performance

Redeia Corporacion Company Profile

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporacion has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.