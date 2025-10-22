Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $99.9013 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $257.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

