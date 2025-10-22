Gimbal Financial Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Gimbal Financial lowered its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 249,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $542,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

