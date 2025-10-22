Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

