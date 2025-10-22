Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,104. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

