Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $139,824.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,451.60. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $411,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,809 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,503.29. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $6,399,245. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

