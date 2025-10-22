Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,237 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $54,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $373.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.45.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

