Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,399.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

ORLY stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

