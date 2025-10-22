Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

