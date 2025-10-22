Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

