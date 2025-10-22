OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 752 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

