iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Stock Holdings Reduced by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

