Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.08.

NYSE:IBM opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.39. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

