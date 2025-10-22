Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Holdings in Citizens & Northern Corp $CZNC

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern accounts for 1.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 2.09% of Citizens & Northern worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,814.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Citizens & Northern Corp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.