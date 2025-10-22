Linde PLC $LIN Stake Raised by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 849,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $450.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

