FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Perpetua Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of PPTA opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.01. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

