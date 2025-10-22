FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,324 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $310.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $319.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

