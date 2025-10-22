Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Getinge had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Getinge Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.09. Getinge has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Get Getinge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.