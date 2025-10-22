FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Genasys Inc. $GNSS

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,048 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Genasys worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 29.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genasys by 114.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Genasys from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Genasys Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 92.19% and a negative return on equity of 264.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

