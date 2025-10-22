Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of SS&C Technologies worth $353,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

