FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $411,954. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

