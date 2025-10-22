FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $557,000 in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares $NUGT

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUGT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $906.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.98.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

