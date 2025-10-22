Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 520,438 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,438 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Trip.com Group worth $240,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.