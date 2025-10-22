FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $898,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 16,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

