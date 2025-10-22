Metalpha Technology Holding Limited $MATH Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) by 714.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,923 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Metalpha Technology worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Metalpha Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Metalpha Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

MATH opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Metalpha Technology Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

