Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,905 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 720.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

INTF stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

