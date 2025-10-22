Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
