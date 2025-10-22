Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 17,466 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

