Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.