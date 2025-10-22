iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

