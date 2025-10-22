Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after acquiring an additional 616,733 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after buying an additional 193,939 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

