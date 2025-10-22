AESI Q3 EPS Estimate Cut by Capital One Financial

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

AESI stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

