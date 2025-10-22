Zacks Research Forecasts ONE Gas’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OGS stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.9% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 38,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

