Research Analysts Set Expectations for BOLT Q3 Earnings

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($4.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($17.96) EPS.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

BOLT stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.40) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

