CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CSL to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $71.23 on Monday. CSL has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

