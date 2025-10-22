FY2025 EPS Estimates for Veritone Raised by HC Wainwright

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Veritone in a report issued on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Veritone’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Veritone Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of VERI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

