HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Delcath Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.42 million, a P/E ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.