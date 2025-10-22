Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average is $563.88. The company has a market cap of $767.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.