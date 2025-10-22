Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 6,228.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529,815 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 29.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $58,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 37.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

