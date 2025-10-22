SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after acquiring an additional 869,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,392,000 after acquiring an additional 553,803 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

