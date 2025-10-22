Brookstone Capital Management Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,190,000 after buying an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,522,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,662,000 after buying an additional 2,272,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 104,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,076,000 after buying an additional 423,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

