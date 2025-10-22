First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

