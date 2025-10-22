Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,906.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,918.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,521.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

