Gelion (LON:GELN) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.44 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.51 ($0.33). 1,021,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 101,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.18 ($0.31).

Gelion Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 4.73.

About Gelion

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising globally important next generation battery technologies: Sulfur based, Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S), Sodium-Sulfur (Na-S) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications and battery recycling technology.

Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

