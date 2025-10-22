Short Interest in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 51.2%

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

AZ opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Get A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions alerts:

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative return on equity of 187.41% and a negative net margin of 479.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter worth $141,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter worth $143,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.